Portland, Maine Classic Rock Radio Event Heard In Over 1000 Cities Around the World

By The Captain
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 8 days ago
WBLM wrapped up the annual A to Z today. Thanks to you, this year's journey through the legendary Blimp archives was the biggest and best ever. With more and more of you listening on the WBLM app, the Blimp set new records for its streaming audience. WBLM's A to Z became a WORLDWIDE event this year, with over 1000 different cities and towns around the planet rocking out to A to Z. You were listening in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Bolivia, France, Finland, Hong Kong, India, Namibia. Russia, Sri Lanka, and many more places around the globe, including hundreds of cities in the USA We do A to Z for Mainers, but if the rest of the world wants to join in, then have at it! The power of Rock and Roll is certainly one of the most powerful forces on this or any other planet!

102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

