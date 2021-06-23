Cancel
Atchison County, KS

Flash Flood Watch issued for Atchison, Doniphan, Johnson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Johnson; Leavenworth; Wyandotte FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Kansas and Missouri, including the following areas, in Kansas, Atchison KS, Doniphan, Johnson KS, Leavenworth, and Wyandotte. In Missouri, Adair, Andrew, Atchison MO, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, De Kalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Johnson MO, Lafayette, Linn MO, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Putnam, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Schuyler, Sullivan, and Worth. * From this afternoon through Friday morning * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon into the overnight hours. Repeated bouts of heavy rainfall will lead to the potential for flash flooding. * Several rounds of thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon into the overnight hours. Repeated bouts of heavy rainfall will lead to the potential for flash flooding

