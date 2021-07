Goldilocks is my little yellow tent. She’s been my camping companion for a dozen years, but soon, I fear, she’ll be as useless as a rotary-dial phone. When I pitch Goldilocks at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area these days, she’s swallowed up by Titanic-sized, air-conditioned RVs with TVs and belching generators. That campground used to have a cozy section without electricity as a concession to us dwindling tent-campers, but during the winter, they installed electricity at nearly every campsite. Now RVs are so thick in there that they practically rub shoulders. Tenters have been pushed out.