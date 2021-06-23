Lawsuit filed over sicknesses at Wichita wildlife park

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A woman who said she and her three children became violently ill after using a splash park at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park is suing the attraction, alleging unsanitary conditions led to an illness outbreak.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Sedgwick County Health Department opened an investigation Friday after several cases of a “diarrheal illness” were connected to Tanganyika’s Splash Park. Health officials have not determined what caused the illnesses, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Matt Fouts, Tanganyika’s director, said the investigation is ongoing and the park is awaiting test results. The splash park will remain closed until it is determined to be safe, he said.

Elena Davis claims in the lawsuit that she and her three children suffered bouts of vomiting, diarrhea, headaches and fever, and one of her children went to a hospital because of severe symptoms.

Attorneys for the family contend Tanganyika did not maintain proper sanitary conditions and did not warn guests about the outbreak in a timely fashion.

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said the department is not aware of anyone hospitalized because of the outbreak at the park.

Test results on water taken on Saturday at the splash park are expected to be back next week, she said.