Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita, KS

Lawsuit filed over sicknesses at Wichita wildlife park

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A woman who said she and her three children became violently ill after using a splash park at the Tanganyika Wildlife Park is suing the attraction, alleging unsanitary conditions led to an illness outbreak.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Sedgwick County Health Department opened an investigation Friday after several cases of a “diarrheal illness” were connected to Tanganyika’s Splash Park. Health officials have not determined what caused the illnesses, The Wichita Eagle reported.

Matt Fouts, Tanganyika’s director, said the investigation is ongoing and the park is awaiting test results. The splash park will remain closed until it is determined to be safe, he said.

Elena Davis claims in the lawsuit that she and her three children suffered bouts of vomiting, diarrhea, headaches and fever, and one of her children went to a hospital because of severe symptoms.

Attorneys for the family contend Tanganyika did not maintain proper sanitary conditions and did not warn guests about the outbreak in a timely fashion.

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said the department is not aware of anyone hospitalized because of the outbreak at the park.

Test results on water taken on Saturday at the splash park are expected to be back next week, she said.

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

494K+
Followers
264K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
City
Goddard, KS
Wichita, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Lifestyle
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Park#Attorneys#Lawsuit#Ap#The Wichita Eagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Rhode Island reaches important vaccination milestone

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has become the fifth state to fully vaccinate 70% of its eligible adult population against the coronavirus, a state health official said. “It’s the culmination of tremendous amount of work of the state, our communities, our federal partners,” Tom McCarthy, executive director of the...
Boston, MAPosted by
The Associated Press

Rabbi stabbed near school; suspect in custody

BOSTON (AP) — A rabbi stabbed near a Jewish day school in Boston is recovering in the hospital and a suspect has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, authorities said. Rabbi Shlomo Noginski is in “stable condition and in good spirits” after being stabbed several times...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
The Associated Press

4 St. Louis children wounded in shootings in 8-hour period

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis say four children in the city have been wounded in shootings that took place over an 8-hour period. The first shooting happened around 4 p.m. Thursday blocks from the riverfront between the Marine Villa and Mt. Pleasant neighborhoods, television station KMOV reported. Police said an argument led to gunfire that left a 7-year-old boy with a bullet to his back and a 15-year-old boy with a graze wound.