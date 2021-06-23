Cancel
Military

Local range hosting shooting tournament for veterans

By Matt Ryan
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8QWn_0adF0TA700

If you or someone you know is a veteran and would like to take part in a free shooting tournament, a local business will be hosting one on July 2 and July 3.

According to a release, Frontier Justice, located at 2828 south 82nd Avenue, will be hosting the Veteran’s Freedom Shoot at no cost to veterans who bring their own firearms. Those who don’t have a firearm will be able to rent one for a cost of $5.

Bren Brown, President, of Frontier Justice said, “We take seriously that our freedom was NOT free. We have these brave men and women to thank for everything we have as Americans, and creating a fun event to recognize them is a privilege.”

Winners of the tournament will be named in-store on July 3. Prizes will be provided from Mossberg and Smith & Wesson for first, second and third place winners.

Ammunition is being provided by Hornady at no charge to participants.

Read more in Frontier Justice's release:

