A Spotlight on Carol Gist
Carole Gist sashayed into the homes of America for the first time in 1990. She won the title of Miss USA shortly after winning the title Miss Michigan. She captured the audience with her grace and poise as she became the first black woman to hold the title. She spent the next 31 years reinventing herself time and time again. We took some time to sit down with her and chat about what she has been up to and what’s next. Take a peek into our conversation below.www.blac.media