Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laramie, WY

Cheatgrass spraying begins in Wyoming-Colorado wildfire area

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYD3O_0adF0F3B00

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has begun efforts to control an invasive grass in the area of a massive wildfire last fall in Wyoming and Colorado.

A helicopter began spraying herbicide Monday to reduce cheatgrass in burned areas of Medicine Bow National Forest.

Forest officials say spraying will continue for about two months.

Cheatgrass is a nonnative species that can proliferate in disturbed environments and burns readily, destroying sagebrush and other native plants.

Forest managers plan to treat about 14 square miles of areas mainly in Wyoming but also Colorado that burned in the Mullen Fire. The wildfire charred 276 square miles in the two states.

Community Policy
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Government
State
Colorado State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Ap#The U S Forest Service#Cheatgrass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related