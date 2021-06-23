WATCH: Inside the Huddle with Archie Manning and Rick Cleveland

On Tuesday, June 23 Mississippi Today Circle Members were given exclusive access to a Zoom conversation between sports great Archie Manning and Mississippi Today’s Rick Cleveland. Intimate conversations with celebrated Mississippians is just one perk of Circle Membership. To learn more or join, click here.

It has been more than 50 years since Archie Manning’s final football season at Ole Miss, yet he remains one of the most beloved athletes in Mississippi history. Archie and his family transcend athletics, with a generational generosity that has elevated them as celebrated philanthropists, and golden-hearted community leaders.

In this live, virtual event, Archie and Rick swap stories of the times they’ve spent together on the sidelines, in the locker room and everywhere in between, including a discussion about the recruitment of Archie’s grandson, Arch Manning, who is the top high school quarterback in the nation. They also explore why it is that 50 years after his graduation from Ole Miss, he remains one of the most beloved – if not most beloved– athletes in Mississippi history.

