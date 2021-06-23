Cancel
Watch: Scherzer, Zimmerman tease Harper about getting hair checked for foreign substances

By Tim Kelly
106.7 The Fan
 9 days ago

A night after Max Scherzer was checked for foreign substances three different times, he and Ryan Zimmerman poked fun at former teammate Bryce Harper.

106.7 The Fan

All the sports news from DC, including the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and more.

