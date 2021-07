The Twisp Fourth of July parade returns this year, and the Twisp Chamber of Commerce is looking for entrants. The parade starts at 11 a.m. from the TwispWorks campus, then proceeds north on Glover Street through the heart of downtown. This year, the parade route is extended: it turns right (east) on Twisp Avenue until it reaches Lincoln Street, where it makes another right (south) turn and proceeds back to TwispWorks.