On the surface, being stuck on a random island with no contact to the outside world sounds like a nightmare. However, fill that island with a dozen sexy singles and you’ve got one of the hottest reality shows of the summer. Love Island is gearing up for its third season in the United States, and Josh Goldstein is excited to be part of the cast. Not only is Josh hoping to go home with a big cash prize, but he also hopes he finds love along the way. Season three of Love Island premieres on July 7, 2021, and it promises to be the hottest and most exciting season we’ve seen so far. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Josh Goldstein.