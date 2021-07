People may often see the terms “shop local” or “buy small” used in several different advertisements, including on bumper stickers and in-store signs. These terms are also widely observed on Small Business Saturday, a shopping day held the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Beyond the feel-good nature of supporting neighborhood businesses, shopping local creates real and sustainable economic growth for communities. This is because of money concepts such as circulation and velocity. Essentially, when you shop local your money stays local. Shopping locally affects everything from employee wages and new job creation to the overall growth of the local economy.