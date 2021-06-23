Cancel
Cumberland, WI

Cumberland man held on charge of possession of child pornography

By Jimmie Kaska
WEAU-TV 13
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUBMERLAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A 42-year-old Cumberland man is being held in Barron Co. Jail on a charge of possessing child pornography. According to the Barron Co. Sheriff’s Dept., a search warrant was executed at the home of Justin Jansen in the City of Cumberland at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22 by the Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team. The warrant was issued for suspected possession of child pornography. Jansen was not at home at the time of the search, but was later taken into custody without incident.

