High levels of E. coli close Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach
Beneath the waves. WCCO reports: "Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach were closed on Tuesday, after samples indicated elevated bacteria levels. The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board says the bacteria is likely due to Sunday's rainfall, which brought stormwater into the lakes. At this time, MPRB says there are no reports of any illnesses from swimmers. All other public beaches in the city are open."