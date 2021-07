(Radio Iowa) – A survey of business leaders across Iowa and eight other states finds the Midwestern economy making solid gains as the pandemic wanes, but Iowa’s economy slipped slightly during June. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the region has been seeing sizeable growth for 13 of the past 14 months. “The manufacturing economy is really, really bouncing back, very strong,” Goss says. “The overall region remains below pre-pandemic levels but we’re moving in the right direction. Only one out of ten supply managers reports a lessening of bottlenecks and delays in deliveries. That’s where there are some real issues.”