The futures market expects a drop in pricing for lumber, demand in Montrose for homes remains robust

The futures market is showing promising signs for builders and those working on their own projects. Lumber futures for July ended at $1,009.90, a 41% drop from a record-figure of $1,711 in May, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. It’s a drastic drop after only a few months, signaling to experts and developers in the industry that those working on home projects on their own, and less stress on the supply chain with saw mills upping production, are potentially remedied after a year-long surge during the pandemic.