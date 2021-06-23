Clune Sentenced for Clare County Crimes
Michael Richard Clune, of Houghton Lake, Michigan, pleaded guilty on April 27, 2021, to Criminal Sexual Conduct third Degree (Person 13-15), secnd or subsequent offense; Using a Computer to Commit a Crime; Accosting Children for Immoral Purposes; and habitual offender third offense. These convictions stemmed from a joint investigation between Clare City Police Department and the Michigan State Police, Mount Pleasant post. That thorough investigation led to crimes committed by this defendant against other children in Shiawassee and Roscommon counties. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the cases in Shiawassee and Roscommon counties and those cases have also concluded.www.clarecountycleaver.net