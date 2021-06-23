Cancel
Nana M. Rose highlights our highs and lows in new EP, 'Morning Drops & Lemon Seeds'

By Chloe Robinson
Cover picture for the articleSoulful singer-songwriter Nana M. Rose unveils her new EP, Morning Drops & Lemon Seeds. The five-track release is a carefully crafted collection illustrating the roller coaster ride of life. From light, wistful indie-folk to powerful pop ballads, the EP dives into Rose’s most intimate thoughts. We have all gone through moments of pure pain, but also experienced the most incredible highs. In this body of work every emotion is stunningly put on display.

