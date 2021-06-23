Cancel
Public Health

Did Your COVID-19 Vaccine Work? This Will Let You Know

By Maria Loreto
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 vaccines are very effective but this test can provide some certainty for those who need it. COVID-19 vaccines are very effective in curbing the spread of the virus and most of its variants. The majority of people who’ve been vaccinated can rest easy, knowing that the vaccine has done its job and that they have significant protection against the infection. But, if for some reason you really want to know if the vaccine was effective, there’s a specific test that can help you get some peace of mind.

