'Stretched to the breaking point': 800 workers at 12 Pennsylvania nursing homes vote to strike
About 800 workers at nursing homes across Pennsylvania have voted to authorize going on strike, reports the Erie Times-News. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said the state's nursing homes "are in crisis," with a workforce "stretched to the breaking point after decades of understaffing, lack of investment in a workforce that makes poverty wages, and a pandemic that took an unimaginable physical, mental, emotional and financial toll on caregivers."www.beckershospitalreview.com