Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

'Stretched to the breaking point': 800 workers at 12 Pennsylvania nursing homes vote to strike

By Gabrielle Masson
beckershospitalreview.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 800 workers at nursing homes across Pennsylvania have voted to authorize going on strike, reports the Erie Times-News. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said the state's nursing homes "are in crisis," with a workforce "stretched to the breaking point after decades of understaffing, lack of investment in a workforce that makes poverty wages, and a pandemic that took an unimaginable physical, mental, emotional and financial toll on caregivers."

www.beckershospitalreview.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Wynnewood, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Aliquippa, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Point#Seiu#The Erie Times News#Seiu Healthcare Pa#Saunders House#Riverside Health#Wilkes Barre Rrb#Rehab Lrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionCNN

President Biden wins global support for massive tax overhaul

London (CNN Business) — The United States has won international backing for its plan to overhaul the global system for taxing companies, a huge step toward simplifying a complex web of rules long exploited by big corporations. Countries including India, China and Switzerland have agreed to a broad framework for...