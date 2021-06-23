Stars back terminally-ill poet's fundraiser for Liverpool hospice

I will not forget to add Doom at Your Service (One Day, Destruction Came to My Door) to my ongoing list of worst drama of 2021, now that it has ended and indeed did not have a magical revival in the final episode in a final redemption hurrah. What it did have is apparently a writer still shitting rainbows and unicorns, for a drama that started off with the female lead having a terminal illness and short 3 month sentence, who then falls in love with a mystical otherworldly being that is destruction/doom, the ending just made all the serious issues go away just like that. The female lead doesn’t have terminal illness anymore and lives happily ever after, and the male lead turns from the god of destruction to a human and a doctor to boot! The female lead writes their love story into a successful novel and the two live happily every after, even making a wish on a falling star to get married. Oh, and the second female lead picks the slightly less douchey of the two supporting male leads and they get their happy start. The end. I honestly didn’t think even a happy ending could suck this bad but this screenwriter continued to reverse impress me even to the end.