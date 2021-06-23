Cancel
Stars back terminally-ill poet's fundraiser for Liverpool hospice

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA terminally-ill poet who offered her work in return for donations to the hospice which is caring for her has raised thousands after celebrities backed her efforts. Sandra Richardson wanted to help Marie Curie Hospice in Liverpool after being "overwhelmed" by staff kindness there. Poet Benjamin Zephaniah, news anchor Jon...

www.bbc.com
Benjamin Zephaniah
#Liverpool#Poet#Charity#Everton#Bbc North West
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 WGRD

Corey Taylor Made Terminally Ill Fan’s ‘Dream Day’ Come True With Virtual Meetup

The non-profit Living the Dream Foundation, of which Pierce the Veil's Vic Fuentes is the CEO and co-chairman of, aims to provide 'Dream Day' experiences to children and young adults who are battling life-threatening illnesses. The events continued virtually amid the pandemic and one courageous metal fan, Trevor, who has since passed away, met his hero, Corey Taylor of Slipknot fame.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Prince William is ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘speaking with the world’s press’: source

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has allegedly remained strained. The brothers reunited on Thursday to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. The event in the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace was their second public meeting since Harry, 36, and his wife Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties over a year ago.
CancerBBC

Belle Gibson: The influencer who lied about having cancer

In 2013, Kylie was six months into her intensive and gruelling chemotherapy treatment for her recently-diagnosed lymphoma, when someone first asked her the question: "Have you heard about this girl Belle Gibson?" A quick internet search led her to the perfectly-curated Instagram profile of an Australian wellness blogger, with more...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'We're going to bring a different energy to it': Jordan North discusses replacing Nick Grimshaw with Vick Hope following announcement he was leaving Radio One after 14 year stint

Jordan North has discussed replacing Nick Grimshaw after he departed from Radio 1 after 14 years at the station in the latest 'diverse' line-up reshuffle from the BBC. Making an appearance on BBC Breakfast on Thursday, Jordan, 31, said that he and his co-host Vick Hope will 'bring a different energy' to the show, but they are keen to make sure they're 'sounding as good' as their predecessor.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
Liverpool F.C.skiddle.com

Back To The 90s Festival - Liverpool

Liverpool get ready for the BIGGEST Summer 90s Indoor Festival happening at Camp & Furnace on Saturday 26th June 2021. Info: Event now moved to 4th September following new government guidelines. If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for further information. Liverpool...
CelebritiesBBC

Nick Grimshaw to leave Radio 1 after 14 years

BBC Radio 1's drivetime host Nick Grimshaw is leaving the station after 14 years. Vick Hope and Jordan North will co-host a new drivetime show on the network. Grimmy, 36, said: "My childhood dream was to work on Radio 1 and I have been lucky enough to make that dream come true.
TV & Videoskoalasplayground.com

Doom at Your Service Ends with Happy Ending with No Consequences of Either Terminal Illness or Human-God Separation

I will not forget to add Doom at Your Service (One Day, Destruction Came to My Door) to my ongoing list of worst drama of 2021, now that it has ended and indeed did not have a magical revival in the final episode in a final redemption hurrah. What it did have is apparently a writer still shitting rainbows and unicorns, for a drama that started off with the female lead having a terminal illness and short 3 month sentence, who then falls in love with a mystical otherworldly being that is destruction/doom, the ending just made all the serious issues go away just like that. The female lead doesn’t have terminal illness anymore and lives happily ever after, and the male lead turns from the god of destruction to a human and a doctor to boot! The female lead writes their love story into a successful novel and the two live happily every after, even making a wish on a falling star to get married. Oh, and the second female lead picks the slightly less douchey of the two supporting male leads and they get their happy start. The end. I honestly didn’t think even a happy ending could suck this bad but this screenwriter continued to reverse impress me even to the end.
U.K.kentlive.news

Camilla sends message of support to families caring for terminally ill children

The Duchess of Cornwall has sent a message of support to families caring for terminally ill babies, children and young people. Camilla said those facing “enormous, heart-breaking challenges” were in her thoughts and prayers in comments to mark Children’s Hospice Week. The duchess is patron of Children’s Hospice South West,...
Books & LiteratureCornell University

A&S poet wins 2021 Griffin Poetry Prize

Valzhyna Mort, assistant professor of literatures in English in the College of Arts and Sciences, won the 2021 Griffin Poetry Prize in the international category for her 2020 book, “Music for the Dead and Resurrected.” With the prize comes an award of $65,000 Canadian dollars ($52,500 U.S. dollars). Mort’s book was chosen from among 572 books of poetry from 14 countries, written in 18 languages.
Public HealthWicked Local

THE POET'S PEN: Take a deep breath

We all need to take a deep breath and exhale slowly. Like many of you, now that my wife and I are double-vaxed we have been able to venture out and about and even visit with friends who, too, are vaccinated. We ate at the outside table of a restaurant and recently braved sitting and eating inside one. At first, we were apprehensive and felt naked without our masks, but slowly we got used to getting back to some semblance of normal.