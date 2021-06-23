Joya Mooi wants us to "Remember" [Video]

Cali artist Tony Santana releases new single "WASTE"—a fiery track with upbeat production and an impeccable flow that fills us with the fuel to keep going. His second single of 2021, "WASTE" features a captivating melody mixed with witty wordplay. Rapping about his own success and growth, Santana provides motivation to anyone listening. His voice is a paradox: effortlessly blending in with the beats yet the smoothness in his tone stands out at the same time. The underlying snappy beats, chimes, and heavy bass create a magnetic field that has the capacity to have us coming back to press replay over and over again. So, press play and watch this merciless poet face himself as he delivers a heartfelt message.