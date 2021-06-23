Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Joya Mooi wants us to "Remember" [Video]

By Tayo Odutola
earmilk.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDutch-South African singer Joya Mooi is back with a brand new single "Remember" which comes after dropping her Blossom carefully EP last year. The record continues her work with longtime collaborators Sim Fane and SIROJ who whip up a lush, ethereal backdrop that oozes nostalgia and soulful warmth. Mooi is in her bag on this track and effortlessly delivers a sublime and enchanting performance as she reflects on a myriad of things from the past, present, and future. The aim of the record is to keep an open mind in processing new information and not be shackled by one's rigid beliefs.

earmilk.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch#South African
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesearmilk.com

Diana Ezerex is fighting on "My Past's Gravity" [Video]

After dropping her third single, "I don't stop," some weeks ago, German singer/songwriter Diana Ezerex returns with the video for the new single, "My Past's Gravity." The track is produced by her longtime collaborator Thorsten Rheinschmidt, who crafts a chilling pop/trap infused backdrop as Ezerex explores her inner struggles stemming from past experiences. The singer delivers a pained emotive performance and takes the listener deep into the darkest region from her past, trying to break free from old habits and preconceived notions that may or may not be holding her back.
Musicearmilk.com

Bellatrix doesn’t know how to escape “Bad Love”

Today, alt-pop artist Bellatrix shares the new glimmering single "Bad Love". Bellatrix depicts her talent in the form of an electro-pop track that discloses the truth about a toxic relationship. "How the fuck am I supposed to deal with this?", Bellatrix sings from the very beginning, immediately intriguing audiences. Her...
Musicearmilk.com

Doja Cat partners with Vevo for visual for "Ain't Shit"

In a special partnership with the video hosting service Vevo, Doja Cat releases her official live performance of "Ain't Shit" from her new album Planet Her. The new visual marks the first video release from her live performance series. Her 14-track album is a euphoric and extraterrestrial embodiment of the beauty of woman. Beyond the music, Doja's undeniable talent to create memorable and unique visuals makes her music truly multi-dimensional. Collabing with Vevo, the video network made sure that her exclusive performances also fit the kaleidoscopic aesthetic of Planet Her.
Musicthesource.com

Is Tierra Whack Quitting Music?

Fans of Tierra Whack may be heartbroken after the news that the 25-year-old rapper is done creating music. As one of today’s most unique artists, Whack announced that she is throwing in the towel after a quick post to her Instagram account. “I quit. I’m done making music,” she penned....
Musicearmilk.com

NGAIIRE gets "Closer" [Video]

Sydney-based future soul singer NGAIIRE caught our eyes with this expressive visual for her song "Closer," which explores societal constructs around love, sex and femininity. The production is a mix of dark pop elements and soulful aesthetics with a retro twist. The production is rich and crisp with a throbbing bass synth, moody pads, and punchy grooves that set the perfect backdrop for NGAIIRE's emotive performance and sultry melodic runs.
Moviesneuhoffmedialafayette.com

Vin Diesel wants to do a musical [VIDEO]

Vin Diesel is everywhere these days. The Fast & Furious series still has 2 more to go and there’s other films in the works featuring him. However he has other desires when it comes to acting. During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Vin Diesel revealed he’s been...
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

How To Evenly Butter Movie Theater Popcorn [VIDEO]

TikTok has brought us a lot of entertainment lately. It has also taught us a thing or two that we may not have known before. The video platform allows users to share videos of all kinds. Singing, dancing, funny content, and even educational hacks. My favorite thing to watch on TikTok are the life hacks. Some of them I already knew about, others I am discovering for the first time like so many others.
Entertainmentgoodmenproject.com

The Ticket [Video]

A young boy has to travel across the city of Sofia, Bulgaria, to conduct a very important transaction. But the journey will be arduous. He can only take the bus, his destination is on the other side of the city, and it will take him all day. And he only has one ticket to get through the multiple stops it requires.
Musicearmilk.com

Moanday go on a scenic joyride in their video for "Blue Ceiling" [Video]

The indie-funk duo known as Moanday, are two long-time friends who originally hail from Madrid, Spain but who both spent some formative years in the United States for High School and College. After finishing school, Rafael Pérez Santonja and Pablo Vergara de Cantos both moved back home to Spain and simultaneously felt a spark to pursue music full-time around 2019, and formed Moanday. Their infectious sound & nostalgic sound is inspired by both of their all-time favorite artists: Michael Jackson, James Brown, and Prince.
Musicearmilk.com

Tony Santana will not "WASTE" any time [Video]

Cali artist Tony Santana releases new single "WASTE"—a fiery track with upbeat production and an impeccable flow that fills us with the fuel to keep going. His second single of 2021, "WASTE" features a captivating melody mixed with witty wordplay. Rapping about his own success and growth, Santana provides motivation to anyone listening. His voice is a paradox: effortlessly blending in with the beats yet the smoothness in his tone stands out at the same time. The underlying snappy beats, chimes, and heavy bass create a magnetic field that has the capacity to have us coming back to press replay over and over again. So, press play and watch this merciless poet face himself as he delivers a heartfelt message.
Visual Artgoodmenproject.com

Victor in Paradise [Video]

Dreamy and lost in his own world, Victor is an artist and painter who lives and works in a tiny, sparsely furnished apartment, where he labors over his detailed paintings to the exclusion of nearly everything else in life. But when his landlord Eleanor threatens to evict him for overdue...
Lifestyledronedj.com

Oh, to be in Venice – and be able to fly FPV like this [Video]

We’ve never been to Venice, and from what we’ve been reading, now is the perfect time for a trip. The hordes of tourists normally clogging the city are a faint whisper of their pre-pandemic presence, meaning you really get to enjoy the beauty of Venice without all the distractions. Sounds perfect for a First-Person-View flight.
Home & Gardenearmilk.com

Trapper Schoepp can prescribe a "Little Drop of Medicine" [Video]

Trapper Schoepp's new video for "Little Drop of Medicine" highlights the changes of the season with darker, poetic undertones. Schoepp recently dropped his album May Day, a project that encapsulates that feeling of growth and change that comes with the seasons. It's fresh and new with these haunting feelings. His video for the standout single "Little Drop of Medicine" arrives just in time for summer. It feels like a rebirth but one that can't entirely escape the past.
Musicearmilk.com

IThinkThatsRio shares visuals for "Afro" [Video]

The emerging UK indie artist who goes by the moniker IThinkThatsRio makes his entry on EARMILK with his debut single, "Afro" and its accompanying visuals. Armed with a soft vocal tone and sublime melodic runs, the artist delivers a somewhat eclectic and offbeat performance that fuses catchy harmonies and unapologetic lyrics in an effortless manner. He is more than comfortable over the moody and sparse bouncy backdrop laid before him which allows him to truly display his uniqueness and style. His message here is having the freedom to do what you want without being judged or ridiculed, and using his hair as a metaphor, IThinkThatsRio lets his afro blow in the wind.
TV & Videosiclarified.com

Apple Posts Trailer for 'Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson' [Video]

Apple has posted a trailer for the upcoming docuseries 'Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson'. Oscar and GRAMMY Award–winning producer and artist Mark Ronson explores the intersection of and musical innovation with his heroes and fellow hitmakers—including Paul McCartney, DJ Premier, Charli XCX, Dave Grohl, and Questlove. The series premieres...
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

My Friend Shokat [Video]

Amir is a young Persian-American boy who loves his goat Shokat, who lives in the yard of their home. But when Shokat stops producing as much milk as she used to, his sister tells Amir some bad news: it’s too expensive to keep feeding Shokat, and they may have to use the animal for her meat instead.
Visual ArtFXStreet.com

Will NFTs nurture or kill art [Video]

Humans started their journey into art a staggering 700,000 years ago. Archaeologists and scientists dated discoveries like the Blombos Cave art, found in quartzite caves in central India, as being that old. Since the earliest type of humans inhabited the earth, the need to express themselves through art was already...