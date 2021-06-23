Joya Mooi wants us to "Remember" [Video]
Dutch-South African singer Joya Mooi is back with a brand new single "Remember" which comes after dropping her Blossom carefully EP last year. The record continues her work with longtime collaborators Sim Fane and SIROJ who whip up a lush, ethereal backdrop that oozes nostalgia and soulful warmth. Mooi is in her bag on this track and effortlessly delivers a sublime and enchanting performance as she reflects on a myriad of things from the past, present, and future. The aim of the record is to keep an open mind in processing new information and not be shackled by one's rigid beliefs.earmilk.com