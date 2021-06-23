Cancel
Public Health

'Epsilon' Variant Not More Common in mRNA-vaccinated Healthcare Workers

By Linda Carroll
Medscape News
 13 days ago

(Reuters Health) - SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections were rare in a cohort of fully vaccinated California healthcare workers and the Epsilon variant of concern was no more likely than other versions of the virus to cause them, a new study finds. An analysis of data from more than 23,000 healthcare personnel...

www.medscape.com
