Cove Appliance recalls 24-inch built-in dishwashers
Cove Appliance recalls 24-inch built-in dishwashers due to the heating element in the dishwasher can fail to properly shut off and can overheat, posing a fire hazard. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers, unplug them from their power source, and contact Cove Appliance to schedule a free repair. Cove Appliance will install a second thermal protection device and replace the dishwasher’s heating element.journalgazette.net