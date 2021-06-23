Cove Appliance recalls 24-inch built-in dishwashers

Upgrade your productivity and entertainment at home with the HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop. This sleek computer weighs in at less than 1 kilogram. It also uses sustainable materials. What’s more, the full magnesium and aluminum chassis makes the design durable. And, with a 90% screen-to-body ratio, it gives you a full view of your content. Additionally, the HP Pavilion Aero 13 uses the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon Graphics. Additionally, with up to 10.5 hours of battery life, you’ll be able to get your work done while you’re on the go. Moreover, you’ll love the 16:9 aspect ratio and 2.5 K resolution, which are impressive features for a laptop of this size. In fact, you can even use this computer in the sun thanks to its 400 nits of brightness. Finally, with 100% sRGB, it provides stunning images while you stream videos.