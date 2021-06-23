Cancel
Cove Appliance recalls 24-inch built-in dishwashers

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCove Appliance recalls 24-inch built-in dishwashers due to the heating element in the dishwasher can fail to properly shut off and can overheat, posing a fire hazard. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dishwashers, unplug them from their power source, and contact Cove Appliance to schedule a free repair. Cove Appliance will install a second thermal protection device and replace the dishwasher’s heating element.

journalgazette.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dishwashers#Ct#Home Appliance Stores
