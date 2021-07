Ty Herndon publicly came out in 2014, but his story begins in Decatur, Ala., nearly 40 years earlier. There, he found his singing voice in the pentecostal church. “I was singing at tent revivals when I was five years old,” Herndon recalls. “From the time I was five until the time I was 15, I was singing with the Song Masters Gospel Quartet. Mom and Dad were carting me to every tent revival around, and when I turned 15, I definitely knew that I was fighting something at the time that I thought might have been a disease.”