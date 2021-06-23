Cancel
Lifestyle

The first-ever house from legendary architect Antoni Gaudí is on Airbnb

By Sarah Medina
Time Out Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, you've seen La Sagrada Familia, but now is your chance to get an up-close-and-personal look at the work of pioneering Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí sans tourists. Casa Vicens in Barcelona – Gaudí first masterpiece – will open its doors for a special one-night stay on Airbnb next month. Built...

www.timeout.com
