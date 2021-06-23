The first-ever house from legendary architect Antoni Gaudí is on Airbnb

Barcelona, the cosmopolitan capital of Spain’s Catalonia region, may not be quite as popular as its bustling counterparts in the United Kingdom and France, but the charming city doesn’t skimp on delightful offerings: piping hot pans of paella, two and a half miles of white sand beaches, and architectural gems that are works of art. In fact, one of the most famous structures in the world is Antoni Gaudí’s Gothic and Art Nouveau La Sagrada Familia, a stunning Roman Catholic minor basilica in the heart of Barcelona. The Spanish architect is responsible for quite a few landmarks in the region—and now his first masterpiece, Casa Vicens, will be listed on Airbnb for one night this fall. It may sound like a highly competitive contest, but it’s more of a first-come, first-served situation for an extremely lucky couple.