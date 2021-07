Summer’s here and it’s time to enjoy the San Diego sun. Be careful though, those beach days and morning hikes can leave you with some serious sun damage. In the short-term, that may mean a painful and peeling sunburn; long-term, premature aging and even melanoma are possible. SPF is your friend. Find other ways to protect your skin here. The pool may be your favorite way to beat the summer heat, but if the chemicals are out of whack, you may get more than you bargained for. Click here for some tips on how to tell if a pool is a no-go.