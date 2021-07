Debunking the ‘Batman and Robin’ narrative that has been trending regarding the Milwaukee Bucks. Hey guys, been a hot second. While I have not been writing articles as often as a few months ago, I have not been taking time off from basketball. I went to the first six home games of the Milwaukee Bucks‘ playoff run (big shout out to student tickets) and racked up a 5-1 record in the those games. I’ve also been very active on NBA Twitter where most of the playoff discourse has taken place.