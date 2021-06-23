Cancel
Charles County, MD

Charles Co. Commissioners June 22, 2021 Meeting Briefs

By Charles County Public Information Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 8 days ago
On Tuesday, June 22, Deputy County Administrator Deborah Hall; Economic Development Department; Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism; Department of Public Works; and Department of Planning and Growth Management provided the Board of County Commissioners an update on Goal 1: Economic Development of the Commissioners’ Goal and Objectives.

Economic Development Department staff provided an update on international trade, commercial tax base expansion, business attraction, opportunity zone enhancements, and business support. Tourism Division staff provided an update on their tourism partnerships and contracts. Deputy County Administrator Deborah Hall provided an update on broadband access. Utilities Division staff provided an update on water and sewer operations. Department of Planning and Growth Management staff provided an update on transportation.

Open Session Briefings

  • Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney provided an update on COVID-19 in Charles County. There are a variety of vaccination clinics in the community, which include mobile pop-up clinics, the College of Southern Maryland, schools, congregate living facilities, churches, and vaccines for the homebound. Residents can make their own vaccination appointments and walk-ins are accepted. Appointments are available for those 12 and older who would like to receive the Pfizer vaccine through the Department of Health. For a list of county vaccination clinics, visit the Department of Health’s website . For a list of pharmacies and other vaccination clinics available, visit the State of Maryland’s website . Masks are still required in Charles County indoors at schools, on public transportation, and in health care settings until July 1. The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center provided an update on the hospital COVID-19 statistics, visitation policy, and operations. Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris provided an update on the county’s communications efforts, which are focused on informing residents about the upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations and answers to their frequently asked questions. Harris also announced that in partnership with NBC4, the Maryland Vaccine Equity Task Force, and the Charles County Department of Health, there will be a special COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, June 25 at World Class Barbers (3028 Waldorf Market Place, Waldorf). Participants who get vaccinated between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. can receive 50 percent off their next haircut at World Class Barbers. Charles County Public Schools Director of School Safety and Security Jason Stoddard provided an update, which included new superintendent transition, summer school and COVID-19 testing, and staff will continue updating their COVID-19 protocols this summer and for the next school year.
  • Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services Director Jenifer Ellin provided an update on the CARES Act. County Commissioners approved to report Hazard Pay incurred from January to March as an eligible CARES Act expenses and directed staff to prepare a budget transfer after June 30th reporting with a minimum of $300,000 transferred to the Cable Fund and reserved for broadband.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

Appointments

  • Nominated Norman Chlosta for reappointment and Cleona Irvin and Gregory Waller, Jr. for Governor appointment to the Property Tax Assessment Appeal Board.
  • Appointed Rhona Cowie, Yolanda Felder, Cecilia Maryland-Twyman, Yonelle Moore Lee, Larisha Mcknight, Tiara Frazier, and Betsy Adeboyejo to the Commission for Women.
  • Reappointed George Willet and Susan Rice to the Disability Review Board/ Charles County Pension Plan.
  • Appointed Angela French Bell as at large member for Board of License Commissioners (Liquor Board).

Public Hearing

County Commissioners alsoprovided a virtual public hearing on draft Bill 2021-03 Charles County Redistricting Board. County Commissioners adopted the bill.

Town Hall Meeting

County Commissioners provided a virtual town hall meeting to hear residents’ questions and concerns. Residents could view the meeting online or on Comcast channel 95 or Verizon channel 10.

Next Commissioners Session : July 13, 2021 (held virtually)

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

