Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Boozy Ice Cream Infused With Orange Cream Pop Coors Seltzer Shipping Soon

By Travis Gillmore
vinepair.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing says summer like ice cream, and Coors Seltzer is pouring on the nostalgia with its new orange-cream-pop-flavored, hard-seltzer-infused release. In collaboration with gourmet boozy frozen dessert leader Tipsy Scoop, Coors Seltzer will be offering pints of the seltzer spiked ice cream for a limited time in Tipsy Scoop “barlours” around New York starting June 30. For the rest of the country, pints are available in 4-packs priced at $49, plus overnight shipping. Fans that register with Coors will receive a coupon to help sweeten the deal.

vinepair.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Soda#Shipping#Vanilla Ice Cream#Food Drink#Beverages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksThrillist

Coors Just Dropped Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream

It's hard to say what's more refreshing on a hot summer day: A nice, cold alcoholic beverage, or a nice, cold ice cream. Now, you no longer need to make this difficult decision, as Coors just launched an alcoholic, seltzer-inspired ice cream. Coors Seltzer Orange Cream Pop ice cream was...
RecipesLancaster Farming

Our Favorite Ice Cream

Scald 1 cup milk. Soak gelatin in other 1 cup milk. Add soaked gelatin to scalded milk. Stir until dissolved. Add:. Stir until dissolved. Freeze in a shallow pan. Thaw 30 minutes before ready to eat. Cut into 1-inch cubes and whip 1/2 to 1 cup cream in blender or mixer. When thick, add desired amount of sweetener. Add cubes of ice cream base and blend until thick. Put in serving bowl and freeze until ready to serve.
Drinks1051thebounce.com

Coors Boozy Ice Cream Is Happening And It Sounds Amazing

Coors Seltzer announced that they have collaborated with Tipsy Scoop to create their new Orange Cream Pop flavor in ice cream form. So it’s seltzer which means no sugar? I doubt it which means it’s a no go for me sadly, but hey I’ll have a cheat day every once in awhile!
Food & Drinksprincesspinkygirl.com

Cookie Monster Ice Cream

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This easy and fun-to-make homemade Cookie Monster ice cream is loaded with chunks of Oreos and chocolate chip cookies and is the quintessential summer treat. Made in 10 quick minutes using only basic kitchen equipment, it’s the ultimate creamy, no-churn indulgent dessert–no ice cream machine required!
Drinksourcommunitynow.com

Coors Churns Out Boozy Ice Cream Flavor With Tipsy Scoop

Ice cream containing actual booze? We'll be eating this all summer!. Two summertime traditions—ice cream and beer—are merging into a single delicious treat this month. Coors is teaming up with New York-based creamery Tipsy Scoop on a hard seltzer ice cream set to drop on June 30, and its inspiration is perfectly nostalgic—the orange creamsicle!
Restaurants987thebull.com

The Best Ice Cream in Every State

With a heatwave gripping the nation, people are looking for ways to cool off. Eating ice cream is a favorite summer pastime and now Food & Wine is giving us the best ice cream in every state. If you’re headed to the west coast, hit up Gunther’s in Sacramento. Try...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Everything You Need To Know About Haagen-Dazs' Boozy Ice Cream

Häagen-Dazs sells deliciously boozy ice cream that comes in flavors like Bourbon Praline Pecan and Irish Cream Brownie. "The Spirits Collection was expertly crafted to offer new, extraordinary ways to indulge," Häagen-Dazs Brand Manager, Rachel Jaiven, announced in a press release. "Each flavor is perfect to pair with your favorite cocktail, elevate a boozy float or simply enjoy on its own."
Food & DrinksOh My Veggies

Best Vegan Ice-Cream Brands

Just because you’re vegan, doesn’t mean you need to miss out on delicious ice-cream! Stay cool this summer with these best vegan ice-cream brands. When shopping for the best vegan ice cream brands, you'll want to keep in mind the nutritional value of the ice-cream, whether or not it’s certified vegan, and—of course—the price.
RecipesLancaster Farming

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

Stir all ingredients together well. Pour into ice-cream maker and churn until ice cream is finished. This is the fastest and easiest way to make delicious ice cream that I know. This mixture makes a little more than my 1-1/2 quart Cuisinart ice cream maker can hold so I have to refreeze my bowl and churn the rest at a later time. We use fresh milk from our goats and everyone loves it. Besides dairy goats, we also have chickens on pasture and sell eggs. We have four boys, Adam, 15, Joshua, 13, Jacob, 10, and Andrew, 7. I enjoy trying new recipes and adding to my recipe collection.
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

No-Churn Banana Pudding Ice Cream

Former culinary staffer Grant Melton shares an easy recipe for ice cream that's as good as its namesake dessert, only cold and refreshing. For another banana ice cream recipe, try Rach's Funky Monkey Banana Splits. In a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, beat heavy cream until soft peaks...
Food & Drinksleitesculinaria.com

Brownie Ice Cream

Posted by LC Editors | photo by Ryland Peters & Small. This brownie ice cream is made with chunks of rich brownie swirled through vanilla ice cream. Because when it comes to dessert, you should never have to choose between brownies and ice cream. Adapted from Linda Collister | Brownie...
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Milk & Cereal Ice Cream

All you need is store-bought ice cream, milk powder + your favorite cereal to indulge in this frozen treat from former culinary staffer Grant Melton this summer. For more ice cream recipes, try No-Churn Banana Pudding Ice Cream or Rach's Funky Monkey Banana Splits. In a stand mixer, combine vanilla...
Food & Drinksadvancedmixology.com

18 Boozy Ice Cream To Indulge This Hot Summer

When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you. For more information on how we conduct reviews, click here. If you're anything like us on a hot summer day, then nothing sounds better than ice cream. But what if we told you that not all ice creams are created equal? Of course, they make delicious boozy versions of the classic dessert! You'll just have to do your taste-testing to see which one is best for you or your friends.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Sea Creature Ice Creams

The new Baskin-Robbins Creature Creations take inspiration from the sea and they engage kids with playful packaging and a fun way to beat the heat with cooling scoops of ice cream. Creature Creations Into the Sea introduces nautical characters like sea turtles, dolphins and sharks with edible white chocolate toppers and sea-inspired sprinkles.
RestaurantsCourier-Express

In search of: Ice cream

It is the first day of summer as I write this morning. I adopted the habit of lighting a solstice candle a few years ago after an online friend mentioned it. It’s just another way of marking the changing of the seasons. But after last year’s interruption of daily life,...
Posted by
99.9 KTDY

Coors is Now in Ice Cream

Do you like ice cream? Do you like beer? Well, you're going to love what Coors has created for this summer. Coors is putting the fun and cool back under the sun with their new Orange Cream Pop flavor ice cream. Does it contain alcohol? Yes, it does!. Coors has...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Ice Cream Cocktail Pop-Ups

The Häagen-Bar is a new pop-up experience from Häagen-Dazs in Spain and France that focuses on indulgent ice cream and cocktails. For the experience, the brand is teaming up with renowned mixologists to promote its new cocktail-inspired flavors (Lime Mojito Sorbet and Piña Colada ice cream.) As part of the...
Restaurantsdo512.com

Ice Cream in Austin

But there's something about the ice cream truck jingle that still inspires us to break out into a full-on sprint down the street. It's not even our fault: the reaction to the instrumental version of "Pop Goes the Weasel" is practically Pavlovian, and if there's one thing that's going to inspire most of us to engage in any sort of cardio, honestly, it's probably ice cream.