Maysville, KY

Babz Bites: Hand Pie

By Chef Babz Goldman Nartowicz
Ledger-Independent
 14 days ago
One of my favorite simple recipes for this simple yet decadent handheld treat. There are so many delicious ways to make it and enjoy it on the spot or save it for an emergency treat.

My dad and I used to hit up any snack spot within a 45-minute radius like it was a part-time job!

We would grab some goodies and as long as it wasn’t so far away they would melt in the car, post up across the river in Aberdeen. We would drive as close to the river as the park would allow us, take out our prize and watch the view of Maysville as barges, boats, tree limbs, and the wind would pass us by. It was a favorite pastime over the decades beginning with Dad driving, and ending with me behind the wheel in the later years.

No matter what changed, we always could share a bite and each other’s company. Dad would always insist on jamming out to the Pavarotti or occasionally the Three Tenors as our serenading soundtrack. But the food was never the same.

We would drive all over the place to change it up. Anytime Dad would hear of a new little spot, it became our mission to find it and sample the goods. Of course, we had our favorites. Crunchy onion rings, chocolate-dipped cones, chicken salad sandwiches, and of course the beloved hand pie.

The hand pie was good any time of day but always hit the spot with a cup of coffee. We could eat it in the car and barely make a mess. This was especially important if we were keeping our snack a secret. We didn’t want anyone to think we were ruining our dinner, or maybe eating something a little unnecessary too early in the day.

Today, I have included one of my favorite simple recipes for this simple yet decadent handheld treat. There are so many delicious ways to make it and enjoy it on the spot, or save it for an emergency treat.

Good luck and enjoy!

Mealy Pie Dough

12 ounces (340 g) all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp salt

6 ounces (170 g) cold unsalted butter cut into cubes or grated

1 large egg

1 ounce (28 g) ice-cold water

Place flour, salt, and cold butter pieces into the bowl of your stand mixer and blend on low until the mixture resembles coarse sand.

Add in your egg and just enough cold water to bring the mixture together.

Press into a disk and wrap with plastic wrap. Chill for one-hour minimum. Don’t skip the chilling, or your pie crust will melt in the oven.

Fruit filling

16 ounces (453 g) fresh or frozen fruit apples, peaches, blueberries, strawberries, etc

2 Tbsp lemon juice you can use more or less to your taste

6 ounces (170 g) water or juice that compliments the flavor of the fruit

1 ounce (28 g) unsalted butter

2 ounces (57 g) sugar white or brown

1/4 tsp salt

1 ounce (28 g) ClearGel or 1/2 ounce cornstarch

1 ounce (28 g) water

Glaze

4 ounces (113 g) powdered sugar

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Prepare your fresh fruit by chopping into small cubes (if needed) or use frozen fruit. No need to defrost.

Place your fruit and butter in a large saucepan over medium-high heat until the butter is melted and bubbling.

Add in your water (or juice), sugar, lemon juice, and salt and mix until combined. Bring to a simmer.

Combine your ClearGel with your water and whisk to make a slurry. Pour into your simmering mixture and mix for 1-2 minutes to cook the gel. If you’re using cornstarch, you only need to cook until it’s clear.

Remove from the heat and let the mixture cool

Preheat your oven to 400ºF and line a large sheet pan with parchment paper

Let your dough stand at room temperature for 15 minutes to let it soften a bit

Dust your surface with flour. Begin by pressing your dough with your rolling pin to start flattening it.

Roll your dough out to 1/8 thick or about the thickness of a cake board. Thinner than you think. Thinner dough results in a crisper, crunchier crust for your hand pies.

Cut your dough into 6-inch circles. I used a 6-inch cake board as a template or you can use a 5-inch circle cutter if you want smaller hand pies.

Fill your 6-inch hand pie with 3 tablespoons of fruit filling (5-inch circles take 1 heaping tablespoon). Do not overfill.

Brush the outside edge with egg wash (one egg whisked with 1 tablespoon of cold water)

Fold the hand pie over and crimp with a fork to seal well

Use a knife or fork to make some vents on top

Brush the hand pies with more egg wash and place them onto a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Chill for 20 minutes.

Bake for 20-25 minutes. They should be golden brown and the filling will just be starting to bubble.

Let your hand pies cool for 10 minutes.

While your hand pies are cooling, make your glaze. Just whisk the powdered sugar and lemon juice together until smooth.

Use a pastry brush to brush the thin glaze over the hand pies and enjoy!

These hand pies taste best the day they are baked but will last for three days in an airtight container in the fridge or frozen for up to 2 months.

Tips to Avoid Leakage:

Don’t Overfill – You might think you want to fill that hand pie to the max but filling expands while baking so if your hand pie is too full, the filling will expand and then leak out of your crust.

Seal The Edges – Make sure you really seal those edges. Dampen the crust with a little egg wash and then press together with a fork. Make sure there isn’t any filling on the edge of the dough or it will break the seal and cause the hand pie to leak.

Vent – Don’t forget to give your pies some vents for steam to escape during baking, otherwise, the pressure can build up and cause your hand pie to leak everywhere.

Cracking – Cracks can also cause your pies to burst while baking. Smooth them out to prevent your filling from seeping out.

The recipe and photo used in today’s article are from the kitchen of Chef Babz (babzbites@gmail.com)

28K+
