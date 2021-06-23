Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Bartender Praised for Using Fake Receipt to Help Women Who Were Being Harassed

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida bartender is being praised for his subtle but effective way of stepping up in defense of two bar patrons who were being harassed. Earlier this month, Twitter user @trinityallie shared a photo of the bartender in question that went promptly went viral, telling her followers he was “legit the type of bartender everyone needs.” In the photo, the bartender is seen holding out a clipboard typically reserved for settling tabs. Clipped on the board is a handwritten note from the bartender that reads:

www.complex.com
Community Policy
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bartenders#The Tampa Bay Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
Related
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Why People Are Praising This 'Bartender Everyone Needs'

Sometimes a bartender can be more than the person who pours the perfect Guinness pint, shakes up the dirtiest martini, or knows all the cocktail recipes without looking them up. As seen in a recent Fox News article, Max Gutierrez, a bartender in Florida, is being praised for looking out for two women patrons. Trinity Allie posted about the experience on Twitter, writing, "This man was harassing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt! Legit the type of bartender everyone needs." The note said, "If this guy is bothering you, put your ponytail on your other shoulder and I will have him removed. He's giving me the creeps."
San Francisco, CASFGate

'Very stupid decision': SF bar owners suspend bartender who followed women into restroom as a 'joke'

A bartender at Tempest bar in San Francisco has been suspended following a reported attempt to lock two female customers inside the restroom. At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, customer Riana Tejada and a group of friends stepped into Tempest for the first time, hoping to grab a few drinks and a bite to eat. But the visit would be their last, Tejada told SFGATE, after she says one of the male bartenders rushed inside the restroom and closed the door behind him after Tejada and friend Kathleen Campos had just entered the lavatory.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
Florida StateWSMV

NBC News: Vanderbilt student among dead in Florida condo collapse

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - NBC News is reporting that a 21-year-old Vanderbilt University senior was among those killed when a high-rise condo building collapsed in Surfside, Florida last week. According to NBC, Andreas Giannitsopoulos was in Surfside visiting his Godfather when the condo tower collapsed. "My son was the strongest...
SocietyMedicalXpress

Researcher helps transgender women be seen and heard for who they are

Hand gestures or tone of voice can give an instant impression about someone, and for transgender women, that can be especially important. "Living in the society we live in, there are gender expectations for what a feminine communicator sounds like or looks like," said Teresa Hardy, an instructor in the University of Alberta's Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine. As a speech-language pathologist, Hardy also works with transgender clients, many of whom want to have a feminine voice.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

‘General Hospital’ Favorite Stuart Damon Dies at 84

General Hospital vet Stuart Damon, who is best known for playing Quartermaine patriarch Alan, has died. The actor was 84. The news about Damon’s death broke via Facebook where ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio shared a personal statement regarding the event. According to Pennacchio, Damon had been struggling with renal failure for the past several years, contributing to his cause of death.