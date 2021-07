Farming Simulator 22, the first in the series to be self-published by developer Giants Software, will launch just after harvest festival. You lot love sedate, pedestrian simulators. On the face of it they seem boring and they… probably are? At least, to some people. But there’s something a bit Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance about it, the ability to just settle down for a long haul and take your time without stresses and enemies really appeals.