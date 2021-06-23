Gia Giudice Launches Clothing Line Based On “Waking Up In The Morning” TikTok Resurgence

The Real Housewives of New Jersey , otherwise known as the Teresa Giudice and Friends Show, has given so much to pop culture. Tre’s table flip . The world’s most dramatic christening, thanks to Joe Gorga . Caroline Manzo’s “family is thick as thieves” quote. Sprinkle cookies. And, most recently, Gia Giudice’s dramatic song about her parents feuding with the Gorgas getting the viral TikTok treatment.

For months, people have been “waking up in the morning, thinking about so many things” on the app. The song is the perfect sound to describe feeling like your life’s a mess. Even though my personal fav Gia song is Milania Giudice’s 5th birthday bop. “First you were one, then you were two.” Arguably more iconic than Melissa Gorga’s “On Display”.

And while Tre and Joe Giudice haven’t been the best at handling their finances in the past, this family knows how to make money . Tre and Tarzan went from Sizzle Tan ads to Instagram swipe-ups and book deals. Hell, half of the Giudice girls have Cameo profiles of their own so fans can receive personalized videos. They’ve gotta fund Tre’s pineapple addiction and fabulicious lifestyle somehow. And that somehow is through sponsored posts. You gotta respect the hustle.

And Gia’s got that entrepreneurial spirit and is finally taking a chance to capitalize off of her TikTok fame. She recently revealed via Instagram that she’s coming out with a clothing brand g.g.est.2001. And she’s launching the line with three different color sweatshirts with “Waking up in the morning” printed on them.

Of course, her sisters Milania and Audriana Giudice are models for the line, appearing in a group shot. (She should’ve asked Frankie Catania to be a model, whom I still ship Gia with ). Gia’s line is a collab with a New Jersey store, Hazel Boutique, that ships worldwide according to their Insta. It seems like it might be just the beginning for Gia’s line, which makes me hope that Milania will get her own collab with G.G. collections sooner or later. Milania Hive, rise up.

I’m a bit surprised Gia didn’t feature Tre modeling a sweatshirt in any of the pictures, considering she will do anything to help out her four dorters. Maybe the entire RHONJ cast will be sporting their own Gia sweatshirts in a group scene next season. Or, even better, the HouseHusbands of New Jersey will be shown modeling the line. We all know how much Joey Gorga loves to strut his stuff in women’s clothing for a good laugh. And after the way he’s been badmouthing Juicy and pissing off his nieces , some free promo might be a good way for him to make it up to them.

TELL US – WOULD YOU BUY A “WAKING UP IN THE MORNING” HOODIE FROM GIA? ARE YOU SURPRISED SHE FINALLY DROPPED MERCH BASED ON THE SONG?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Gia Giudice Launches Clothing Line Based On “Waking Up In The Morning” TikTok Resurgence appeared first on Reality Tea .