Sharon Stone isn't wrong about Hollywood worshiping Meryl Streep

By Kara Weisenstein
Mic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZoomer is a Canadian magazine for readers 45 and older, and until yesterday — Meryl Streep's 72nd birthday, in fact — its April/May cover story featuring 63-year-old actor Sharon Stone had flown under the radar. Midway through a dramatic, lengthy interview, she took issue with the way a question was phrased, which made it sound like working with Streep on 2019's The Laundromat was a privilege for the seasoned movie star. "I like the way you phrase that, that I finally got to work with Meryl Streep," Stone interrupted. "You didn’t say, 'Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone.' Or we finally got to work together."

www.mic.com
