Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

Kelly Dodd’s Twitter Account Is Gone- Did She Delete It Or Was It Removed?

By Alex Darus
Posted by 
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vv8VU_0adEwbAf00

It’s been a sight to behold to watch Bravo fans unite over Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Kelly Dodd’s firings from the Real Housewives of Orange County . I truly cannot wait for the day that they become so irrelevant that I forget how to spell Boringwyn’s name correctly. For the show to prevail, they needed to get the boot. And Heather Dubrow couldn’t have picked a better time to make a comeback.

Kelly and Braunwyn have, to no one’s surprise, not been taking their fall from grace, well, gracefully. Braunwyn is having even more of an identity crisis now that she lost an audience to observe her train-wreck of a life. And she’s not going to grapple well with not having any sort of spotlight on herself, so no wonder she’s already eyeing an RHOC cameo. As for Kelly, she’s being Kelly. Hurling low-blow insults at Braunwyn and blaming her for their firings . Blaming Heather’s teenage son for giving her COVID-19 months ago . Even going back and forth with Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa Gharachedaghi on social media. So, it’s typical Kelly behavior.

But there’s even more good news for RHOC fans to celebrate — Kelly has seemingly left (or been kicked off of) Twitter. Twitter user @loveandyc pointed out that Kelly’s account, which had RHOC in her username, is gone, at least “for now.”

RELATED: Kelly Dodd And Rick Leventhal Say Heather Dubrow’s Son Gave Them Coronavirus Earlier This Year; Says She Got Vaccine This Week After Claiming She Was Vaccinated Months Ago

Considering all of the controversies Kelly has thrust herself into since her departure was announced, who knows what was the last straw for her to leave. Or if she deleted the RHOC-affiliated account to start a fresh page to terrorize anyone in her path. Either way, it’s a few moments of sweet relief to not have to see Kelly’s outrageous behavior on Twitter. She should try deleting her Instagram next.

RELATED: Kelly Dodd Hopes Erika Jayne “Does The Right Thing”; Says She “Cried So Hard For Those Victims” While Watching Hulu Documentary About Erika And Tom Girardi

Not only is Kelly out of a job — her husband Rick Leventhal recently revealed his departure from Fox News. So Kelly might need to keep her Instagram for posting branded content to bring home the bacon for the time being. If only she would keep it professional, she’d probably get more companies wanting to work with her. Let’s just hope she doesn’t find any reason to weasel her way back onto our TV screens anytime soon.

TELL US – WHY DO YOU THINK KELLY’S ACCOUNT IS GONE? HOW LONG DO YOU THINK IT WILL TAKE HER TO GET BACK ON THE PLATFORM?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Kelly Dodd’s Twitter Account Is Gone- Did She Delete It Or Was It Removed? appeared first on Reality Tea .

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
446
Followers
109
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
County
Orange County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Leventhal
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Heather Dubrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bravo#Shahs#Sunset#Loveandyc#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Orange County, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd And Rick Leventhal Say Heather Dubrow’s Son Gave Them Coronavirus Earlier This Year; Says She Got Vaccine This Week After Claiming She Was Vaccinated Months Ago

Now that Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke have been officially fired from the Real Housewives of Orange County, I’m looking forward to the day that I never have to write about either of them ever again. But as of now (thanks to their desperate grasps for relevancy), that day has not come. Boringwyn is taking […] The post Kelly Dodd And Rick Leventhal Say Heather Dubrow’s Son Gave Them Coronavirus Earlier This Year; Says She Got Vaccine This Week After Claiming She Was Vaccinated Months Ago appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CArealitytea.com

Kelly Dodd’s Husband Rick Leventhal Announces Exit From Fox News

It’s a big week, all! First, Hulu dropped The Housewife and The Hustler, which gave us more on Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi than Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this week. Then, the news dropped that Heather “Fancy Pants” Dubrow will be back on Real Housewives of Orange County. I seriously cannot wait to see her crazy, expensive home. Speaking of which, do you remember why we never got to see it completed? It’s because they fired her season 11 and decided to keep Kelly Dodd instead. Never forget.
CelebritiesPage Six

Kelly Dodd blames ‘RHOC’ exit on Braunwyn in explosive texts

Kelly Dodd places all the blame on Braunwyn Windham-Burke for their exit from from “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”. Dodd shared a series of explosive texts Thursday calling out her former co-star after Windham-Burke messaged her saying, “I hope you’re okay, I know we’ve been through hell and back but I’m here.”
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Golnesa Gharachedaghi Accuses Kelly Dodd Of Disrespecting Her Culture In Fiery Post

Just because she's not returning to "The Real Housewives Of Orange County" next season doesn't mean that Kelly Dodd is going to stop speaking her mind and starting beef with her co-workers. In the days following her firing, she's accused "RHOC" cast mate Braunwyn Windham-Burke of being behind the cast shake-up (and of being a bad mother, something Kelly can't help but toss into any feud) and started beef with "Shahs Of Sunset" star Golnesa Gharachedaghi, which continues to escalate.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Feud Between Kelly Dodd And Golnesa Gharachedaghi Just Got Deeper

Kelly Dodd's exit from "The Real Housewives of Orange County" has been anything but smooth. On June 16, the mother of one posted a sweet exit note on her Instagram addressing her departure from the show. "The last five years have been an amazing experience," she said. "I'm so grateful for all the love and support and so excited about the future," she added.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Emily Simpson Slams Braunwyn Windham-Burke As An Unlikable Fraud After Real Housewives Firing

Let’s just get one thing out of the way — the Real Housewives of Orange County was in desperate need of a revamp following its 2020 season. The void left by OGs Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge was glaringly obvious. Shannon Beador wasn’t capable of being a ring-leader. And Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke were […] The post Emily Simpson Slams Braunwyn Windham-Burke As An Unlikable Fraud After Real Housewives Firing appeared first on Reality Tea.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Confirms Relationship With Fernanda Rocha

FORMER Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke is probably having the best and worst week of her life, considering all the attention she’s getting. She and Kelly Dodd were (finally) fired from the show alongside Elizabeth Lyn Vargas. And Kelly is putting Boringwyn on blast, blaming her for their exit. Typical Kelly, not […] The post Braunwyn Windham-Burke Confirms Relationship With Fernanda Rocha appeared first on Reality Tea.
Orange County, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Reveals Why She Really Got ‘Excited’ About Kelly Dodd’s Firing

‘Shahs of Sunset’ star Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi is breaking down her new feud with former ‘RHOC’ star Kelly Dodd!. Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi, 39, has lost zero sleep over the firing of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd, 45. “I was excited,” Golnesa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on June 21 while discussing the season 9 of her show. “I think this woman [had] a lot of negative things attached to her on the show and off the show.”