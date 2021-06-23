Kelly Dodd’s Twitter Account Is Gone- Did She Delete It Or Was It Removed?

It’s been a sight to behold to watch Bravo fans unite over Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Kelly Dodd’s firings from the Real Housewives of Orange County . I truly cannot wait for the day that they become so irrelevant that I forget how to spell Boringwyn’s name correctly. For the show to prevail, they needed to get the boot. And Heather Dubrow couldn’t have picked a better time to make a comeback.

Kelly and Braunwyn have, to no one’s surprise, not been taking their fall from grace, well, gracefully. Braunwyn is having even more of an identity crisis now that she lost an audience to observe her train-wreck of a life. And she’s not going to grapple well with not having any sort of spotlight on herself, so no wonder she’s already eyeing an RHOC cameo. As for Kelly, she’s being Kelly. Hurling low-blow insults at Braunwyn and blaming her for their firings . Blaming Heather’s teenage son for giving her COVID-19 months ago . Even going back and forth with Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa Gharachedaghi on social media. So, it’s typical Kelly behavior.

But there’s even more good news for RHOC fans to celebrate — Kelly has seemingly left (or been kicked off of) Twitter. Twitter user @loveandyc pointed out that Kelly’s account, which had RHOC in her username, is gone, at least “for now.”

Considering all of the controversies Kelly has thrust herself into since her departure was announced, who knows what was the last straw for her to leave. Or if she deleted the RHOC-affiliated account to start a fresh page to terrorize anyone in her path. Either way, it’s a few moments of sweet relief to not have to see Kelly’s outrageous behavior on Twitter. She should try deleting her Instagram next.

Not only is Kelly out of a job — her husband Rick Leventhal recently revealed his departure from Fox News. So Kelly might need to keep her Instagram for posting branded content to bring home the bacon for the time being. If only she would keep it professional, she’d probably get more companies wanting to work with her. Let’s just hope she doesn’t find any reason to weasel her way back onto our TV screens anytime soon.

