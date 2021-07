We believe that the stock price of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) appears fully valued at the current levels of around $900, and it is vulnerable to downside risk. ISRG stock is up 2.5x from the levels of around $367 it was at on March 23, 2020, when broader markets made a bottom. This marks a significant outperformance compared to the S&P 500, which is up 91% over the same period. The outperformance of ISRG stock can partly be attributed to upbeat results over the recent quarters, led by a rebound in procedures volume.