Prime Day is over, but these 10 exclusive deals are for Prime members only

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
 11 days ago
Prime Day 2021 is now officially behind us and there’s no question whatsoever that it was the biggest and best Prime Day yet. As a matter of fact, we think Amazon’s two-day sales event was even better this year than it was back in 2019 when Prime Day lasted for a full week! Amazon offered Prime members around the world more than 2 million incredible deals over the course of this year’s two-day sale, including the deepest discounts we’ve seen on so many different best-selling products. And thanks to our extensive coverage of Amazon’s mega-sale, thousands upon thousands of BGR Deals readers were able to save so much cash on all the hottest products of the season.

Now that Prime Day is over, all the hottest deals from Amazon’s big blowout are gone. But just because Prime Day 2021 is over doesn’t mean that all of Amazon’s exclusive Prime-only deals have disappeared.

Amazon forgot to end this #1 best-selling Prime Day deal — now just $17!

Head over to the deals section on Amazon’s website and you can find plenty of deep discounts despite the fact that Prime Day has come to an end. Examples include insanely hot new TP-Link Kasa smart plugs that are even more compact than the last model for just $6.07 each, AirPods Pro at the lowest price of 2021 (just $197 instead of $250), a top-selling Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush with 20,000 5-star ratings for just $39, REAL diamond stud earrings that Amazon shoppers have been raving about that are somehow only $59.90, a best-selling mattress topper that’s cheaper than it was on Black Friday last year, a brilliant ThermoPro grill accessory that makes it so easy to cook the perfect steak every time for just $36, and so much more.

Aside from all those fantastic deals that are available to anyone and everyone, there are also some exclusive sales that only certain shoppers can take advantage of.

Considering how popular Amazon’s Prime service has become in recent years, the odds are quite good that most people reading this right now are Amazon Prime subscribers. If that happens to be the case and you are indeed a Prime member, you need to be aware that you get more than just free express shipping and access to Amazon Prime Video’s ever-expanding library of streaming movies and TV shows. Everyone out there who pays for Prime definitely needs to check out this department on Amazon, because so many people are completely unaware that it even exists! It’s a somewhat secret page called Just for Prime and it’s packed with exclusive deals that only Prime members are eligible for. And the best part is that Amazon updates it all the time with new bargains and special discounts.

People who subscribe to Prime can always find dozens of excellent and exclusive deals in this somewhat secret Amazon department. Today, we’ve selected 10 popular bargains that we’re going to highlight for you in this roundup.


Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener Wireless Garage Door Remote, Open and Close Garage Door from Any…

Aucma Stand Mixer,6.5-QT 660W 6-Speed Tilt-Head Food Mixer, Kitchen Electric Mixer with Dough H…

8 Inch Rain Showerhead Hopopro High Pressure Fixed Shower Head High Flow Shower Head with Adjus…

Gigastone 256GB Micro SD Card, Camera Plus, GoPro, Action Camera, Sports Camera, A1 Run App for…

Gifts For Boyfriend, anniversary Personalized Gifts For Men, Gifts For Him Husband, Personalize…

LED Outdoor String Lights, LUKASUMI 26 Ft Patio Lights with 8+(1) Super Energy-Saving Waterproo…

Cordless Drill Set with 2 Batteries, 12.8V 28Nm Powerful Electric Drill Screwdriver Set 34Pcs (…

PARTU HEPA Air Purifier – Smoke Air Purifiers for Home with Fragrance Sponge – 100% Ozone Free,…

ZINGYOU Condenser Microphone Bundle, BM-800 Mic Set for Studio Recording & Brocasting (Micropho…

LED Flashlight Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight High Lumen Torch,5 Modes,Zoomable,Waterproof,wi…

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prime Day#Black Friday#Electric Toothbrush#Bgr Deals#Kasa#Thermopro#Amazon Prime Video#Tilt Head#Kitchen Electric Mixer#Camera Plus#Gopro#Partu Hepa Air Purifier#Studio Recording
