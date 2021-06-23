Cancel
Springfield, OR

Slow down! You drive too fast. Want to get pulled over? Springfield Police ask

By News Staff
 9 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - If you drive 42nd Street in Springfield, it's time to slow down. "The Springfield Police Department has received traffic complaints from concerned citizens regarding traffic issues and speeding vehicles in the area of 42nd Street," the department said Wednesday. "In response to the concerns, expect to see an increased presence from our traffic team in an effort to monitor and address the issues with a purpose of increasing traffic safety awareness."

