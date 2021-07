Resale platforms are nothing without their sellers, which is why Poshmark has started a fund and built engagement infrastructure to support them. Poshmark started taking applications from eligible sellers on Thursday for the company’s second round of its Heart and Hustle Fund, a $500,000 pot of money that the platform plans to mete out this summer. Every three months, the company will give $5,000 each to 12 sellers, and $500 grants to 130 sellers. On top of funding, winners also get to join a private Discord group with other grant recipients, as well as invitations to presentations and working sessions with the Poshmark team driven by the cohort’s interests.