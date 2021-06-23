Cancel
Taco Bell gives its Naked Chalupa a plant-based shell

By Patricia Cobe
restaurantbusinessonline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaco Bell is reinventing its fan-favorite Naked Chicken Chalupa with a plant-based shell. The new Naked Chalupa with a Crispy Plant-Based Shell swaps in a carrier made from a proprietary pea protein-based blend for the original fried chicken shell. The veggie shell is breaded, shaped into the Chalupa form and crisped to order, then filled with lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and avocado ranch sauce.

www.restaurantbusinessonline.com
