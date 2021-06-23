Cancel
Front Royal, VA

Town Talk: A conversation with Phillip Hunt and Butch Hammond, RESTORE Warren

By Royal Examiner
royalexaminer.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Phillip Hunt and Butch Hammond. Butch is the minister at The Church at Skyline and has started a Christ-centered addiction support group led by Phillip, and influenced by “The Twelve Steps – A Spiritual Journey.” This book is a personal guide to understanding the spiritual power of the Twelve-Step program used by Alcoholics Anonymous, from a Christian perspective. Everyone is designed by God to reach freedom and restoration.

royalexaminer.com
