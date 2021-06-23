Cancel
Skarsgard Leads Cronenberg’s “Infinity Pool”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexander Skarsgard (“Godzilla vs. Kong”) is set to star in “Possessor” director Brandon Cronenberg’s sci-fi thriller “Infinity Pool” for NEON and Topic Studios. The story follows a couple who are young, rich, in love, and on vacation. Their all-inclusive resort boasts island tours and gleaming beaches. However outside of the...

www.darkhorizons.com
MoviesCollider

Wes Anderson's Next Movie Will Begin Filming in Spain This Fall

Although his latest film, The French Dispatch, has yet to be released, Wes Anderson is already beginning work on his next feature, which will start production this September in Spain, as reported by Variety. Details are highly secretive at the moment, with only Tilda Swinton confirmed for the movie. Originally set to film in Rome, the untitled movie switched to Spain earlier this year, with reports of a desert-like landscape as the setting.
Moviesdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: GHOST MASTER, INFINITY POOL, THE HUNTING, MEDUSA

GHOST MASTER: "Ghost Master (originally titled Gôsuto masutâ) is a Japanese horror-comedy that follows Akira Kurosawa (Takahiro Miura, Attack on Titan Part 1), a nerdy assistant director working on the set of a low budget rom-com at an abandoned school. Burnt out on campy teen dramas, Akira dreams of becoming the ultimate horror master. When a conflict with the director, Atsushi Suzuki (Shin'ichi Shinohara, Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages) causes half the cast to strike, Akira is left in charge of the production. Ditching the scheduled project and pivoting to his own horror script, titled Ghost Master, Akira is shocked when his evil screenplay comes to life and begins possessing the cast, including the film’s star, Yuya (Mizuki Itagaki, First Love Loss Time). As a killing spree commences and the body count rises, Akira must band together with the crew and one remaining actress, Mana (Riko Narumi, How to Become Myself) to stop the gruesome attacks.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Quick News: Fletch, STX, Oceans, NieR

Filming has officially begun on Greg Mottola’s upcoming film adaptation of Gregory Mcdonald mystery novel “Confess, Fletch” with Jon Hamm in the iconic role of Irwin M. Fletcher. Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan and Roy Wood Jr co-star. In the new film, Hamm’s Fletch is an investigative journalist who finds...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Hedlund Joins “Marsh King’s Daughter”

Garrett Hedlund (“Triple Frontier,” “Tron: Legacy”) will join Daisy Ridley and Ben Mendelsohn in Neil Burger’s psychological thriller “The Marsh King’s Daughter” at STXfilms, Black Bear Pictures, and Anonymous Content. The story centers on Ridley’s Helena, a woman living a seemingly ordinary life, but hiding a dark secret: her father...
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

The Weeknd To Star In HBO’s “The Idol”

HBO is developing “The Idol,” a drama series that is being shaped as a starring vehicle for Abel Tesfaye – better known as chart-topping musician The Weeknd. The series follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

Nico Parker Scores “Last of Us” Role

“Dumbo” leading lady and Thandiwe Newton’s real-life daughter Nico Parker has scored a small but crucial role in HBO’s TV series adaptation of Naughty Dog’s highly acclaimed “The Last of Us” video game franchise. The story is set twenty years after the destruction of modern civilization in a biological apocalypse...
Video GamesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE LAST OF US HBO Adaptation Adds DUMBO Star Nico Parker As Sarah Miller

HBO's highly-anticipated adaptation of Naughty Dog's best-selling The Last of Us video game is set to begin shooting later this year, and another key cast member has now been added to the ensemble. Deadline reports that Nico Parker, star of Disney's recent live-action Dumbo remake and daughter of Westworld actress Thandiwe Newton, will play Sarah Miller.
MoviesCollider

Michael Stuhlbarg Joins the Cast of HBO Max's 'The Staircase' Docuseries

HBO Max's The Staircase has cast Michael Stuhlbarg in a leading role, reveals Deadline. The Call Me By Your Name actor, who will also be seen in Luda Guadagnino's upcoming film Bones & All, is the latest to join the ranks of the upcoming true crime docuseries, where he'll be playing criminal defense attorney David Rudolf.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Trailer: Kate Beckinsale Kicks In “Jolt”

Between the “Underworld” franchise and movies like “Total Recall” and “Van Helsing,” Kate Beckinsale has been known for action in the past – though not recently. That changes today with a trailer for “Jolt,” an R-rated “Crank”-like action vehicle for the star which also boasts a solid supporting cast including Susan Sarandon, Stanley Tucci, Jai Courtney, Bobby Cannavale, Laverne Cox and David Bradley.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Javier Botet Is Dracula In “Last Voyage”

6’7″ actor Javier Botet has been cast as Dracula in Amblin Partners’ long-gestating seafaring horror-thriller “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” which is finally moving towards filming. The story is inspired by a section of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” novel in which a Russian schooner vessel named after the Greek goddess...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Haysbert, Ramirez Lead Hulu’s “No Exit”

Dennis Haysbert (“24,” “Lucifer”) and Danny Ramirez (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”) will lead the cast of “A Killing Ground” director Damien Power’s thriller “No Exit” at 20th Century Studios. Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari penned the film about a group of people stuck at a...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Last Voyage Of The Demeter Casts Horror Veteran As Dracula

There are currently a multitude of movies in the works based on the Dracula mythos, including Robert Kirkman’s violent comedy Renfield, Karyn Kusama’s update of the Bram Stoker novel and Chloe Zhao’s futuristic sci-fi Western, but based on the talent that’s just been added to the cast, André Øvredal’s Last Voyage of the Demeter is looking like it’ll be first out of the gate and perhaps the most hotly-anticipated to boot.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Freegard’: ‘Barry’ Star Sarah Goldberg & ‘In The Long Run’ Star Jimmy Akingbola Join UK Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Goldberg (Barry) and Jimmy Akingbola (In The Long Run) have joined the cast of UK thriller Freegard, which is in production in London. As previously revealed, cast is led by James Norton (Little Women), Gemma Arterton (The King’s Man), Shazad Latif (Star Trek Discovery), Marisa Abela (Industry), Edwina Findley (The Wire), and Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh).
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

Neeson-Led “Unknown” Gets A Sequel Series

TNT is developing a series that serves as a sequel to the 2011 Liam Neeson-led action feature “Unknown”. That had Neeson as a doctor who loses his memory after a car accident, only to wake up to find out his identity has been stolen and he is now the target of assassins.
MoviesScreendaily

STXfilms dates quartet of US releases led by ‘Queenpins’, untitled Guy Ritchie thriller

STXfilms has dated a quartet of releases in the US including Queenpins and the untitled Guy Ritchie action thriller starring. Queenpins will open on September 10 and stars Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste in a comedy about housewives who set up a multimillion-dollar counterfeit coupon scam. Bell and her The Good Place and Veronica Mars co-star Howell-Baptiste star alongside Paul Walter Hauser, Vince Vaughn, Joel McHale, and singer/songwriter Bebe Rexh in her debut role.