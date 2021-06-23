Cancel
Can You Preorder Vampire: The Masquerade – Blood Hunt?

By Jack O'Dwyer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVampire: The Masquerade fans are eager to know whether or not they can pre-order Blood Hunt ahead of its release. This latest game from developer Sharkmob takes The Masquerade to a whole new level. Players will engage in a battle royale to fight against an organization called Entity and preserve all kindred and kine. Each new vampire must pledge their loyalty to a clan and fight to become the ultimate vampire—all to restore the Masquerade.

