Can You Preorder Vampire: The Masquerade – Blood Hunt?
Vampire: The Masquerade fans are eager to know whether or not they can pre-order Blood Hunt ahead of its release. This latest game from developer Sharkmob takes The Masquerade to a whole new level. Players will engage in a battle royale to fight against an organization called Entity and preserve all kindred and kine. Each new vampire must pledge their loyalty to a clan and fight to become the ultimate vampire—all to restore the Masquerade.www.dbltap.com