The Massive Pistachio Heist That Has Everyone Talking
Someone in California stole 42,000 pounds of pistachios — that's about the weight of three African bush elephants — and did not get away with it. Earlier this month, the Touchstone Pistachio Company in Tulare County did a routine audit and noticed that several tons of pistachios had been misplaced. They called the sheriff's department and got a swift answer: An employee of Montemayor Trucking had the nuts in a trailer one county south. He was bagging the pistachios for resale, the sheriff's department announced on Facebook.www.mashed.com