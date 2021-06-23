The Massive Pistachio Heist That Has Everyone Talking

If there's one thing that the internet does well, it's ensuring that people never run out of behind-the-scenes footage of the fast food industry. According to Newsweek, certain videos that have been making the rounds of late demonstrate what appears to be several McDonald's staff members all deciding to leave their jobs at the same time. As per the Independent, a few videos have been shared online that seem to indicate that workers at a California McDonald's restaurant had a walk-out, leaving a sign on the door that read, "Everyone quit, we are closed."