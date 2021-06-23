10 Ways to Rekindle a Friendship After Not Being Able to See Them
Whether you have a long-distance friendship or haven't seen your bestie in a long time because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, reconnecting with a friend after a long absence can be awkward. Don't get us wrong-sometimes, it's a seamless reunion that feels like no time has passed. But other times, especially after a year in quarantine, many of us have experienced some sort of falling out with our friends-either physically or emotionally.hellogiggles.com