Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett County Flag Day celebration held

By From staff reports
Gwinnett Daily Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 12 a group gathered to observe the Gwinnett County Flag Day Ceremony at VFW 5255 in Lawrenceville. Several local dignitaries participated, including Commissioner Jasper Watkins III, Commission Chairwoman Nichole Love Hendrickson, who presented the organizers with a Gwinnett County Flag Day proclamation, Lawrenceville Mayor David Still, Snellville City Council member Solange Destang, State Representative Rebecca Mitchell of Snellville and guest speaker retired Navy Captain Bill Edge.

www.gwinnettdailypost.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Government
Gwinnett County, GA
Government
County
Gwinnett County, GA
City
Snellville, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flag Day#Snellville City Council#State#Navy#The National Anthem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...