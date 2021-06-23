Gwinnett County Flag Day celebration held
On June 12 a group gathered to observe the Gwinnett County Flag Day Ceremony at VFW 5255 in Lawrenceville. Several local dignitaries participated, including Commissioner Jasper Watkins III, Commission Chairwoman Nichole Love Hendrickson, who presented the organizers with a Gwinnett County Flag Day proclamation, Lawrenceville Mayor David Still, Snellville City Council member Solange Destang, State Representative Rebecca Mitchell of Snellville and guest speaker retired Navy Captain Bill Edge.www.gwinnettdailypost.com