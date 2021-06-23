Australia Getting Electric Toyota Land Cruiser Before Anyone Else
Australia is the Toyota Land Cruiser's biggest market, and while we pine for the new 300 series that was just revealed, Australia is still getting brand new 70 series models in both SUV and pickup truck form. That's because back when production of the FJ40 ceased, the line branched two ways. America got a bigger, cushier model while in other markets like Europe, the Middle East and Australia still got the simple, hardcore off-road 70 series.carbuzz.com