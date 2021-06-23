Cancel
Johansson Producing Disney’s “Tower of Terror”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson is sticking with Disney and is attached to produce a film adaptation of the famed “Tower of Terror” ride. Josh Cooley (“Toy Story 4”) is penning the script for the feature, but plot details are under wraps. It is unclear if Johansson will act in the project as well, but it is being developed as a potential star vehicle for her.

