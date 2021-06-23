Cancel
American Horror Stories Gets First Trailer

By David Wolinsky
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFX Networks has released the first full-length, official teaser for the highly anticipated Hulu debut of the American Horror Story spin-off--somewhat confusingly titled American Horror Stories. The anthology series will hit the streaming service starting July 15, with two episodes back-to-back. This first teaser, titled "Rubber Woman" at first glance...

www.gamespot.com
